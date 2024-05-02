AON (NYSE:AON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,416,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,426 shares.The stock last traded at $284.92 and had previously closed at $280.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.