Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.784 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$100.76 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$84.73 and a twelve month high of C$112.12. The firm has a market cap of C$31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3812224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total value of C$174,857.67. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$1,110,726.90. Also, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total value of C$174,857.67. Insiders sold a total of 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

