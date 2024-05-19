Brown Advisory Inc. Has $208.40 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,860 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.54% of Ameriprise Financial worth $208,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.12. 931,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $291.87 and a one year high of $442.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

