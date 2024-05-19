Brown Advisory Inc. Has $557.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Fortive worth $557,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fortive by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 1,044,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,018. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.