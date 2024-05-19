Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 112,268 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 310.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,268 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,032,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 181.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

