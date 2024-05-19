AMG National Trust Bank Sells 762 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

