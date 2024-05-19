iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 288,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

