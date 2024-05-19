Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,355. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

