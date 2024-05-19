iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $165.54. 914,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

