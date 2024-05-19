Missouri Trust & Investment Co Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

