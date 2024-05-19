Gainplan LLC Trims Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Gainplan LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,130 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 2.9% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gainplan LLC owned 0.16% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 163,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,495,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,336. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $137.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

