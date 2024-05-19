AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 404 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. 292,952 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

