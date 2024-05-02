Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

AXTA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 812,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.15.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

