Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

