AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $49.75. 460,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,209. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.