Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $344.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day moving average is $346.60. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

