Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 8.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,859. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

