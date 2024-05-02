Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,116,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,558 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $25.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.