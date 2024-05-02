iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.