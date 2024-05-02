The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LSXMA opened at $24.63 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 161,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.