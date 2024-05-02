FMC Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. FMC has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

