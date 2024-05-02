InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Up 7%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 16,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 24,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 285,536 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

