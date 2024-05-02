Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Shares Gap Down to $120.31

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.31, but opened at $115.00. Sun Communities shares last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 194,189 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

