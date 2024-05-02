NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.93. 1,810,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,238,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.94 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

