NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.93. 1,810,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,238,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
