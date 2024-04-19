National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

