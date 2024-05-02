Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.07.

SNDR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. 135,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,891. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

