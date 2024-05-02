United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of USLM stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $317.47. 4,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $322.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day moving average is $247.12.
In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
