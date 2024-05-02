Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,783. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

