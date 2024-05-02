Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 393,837 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 364,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after buying an additional 360,767 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 53,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,842. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

