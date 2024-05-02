GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Insider Acquires $100,623.80 in Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

GEHC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 346,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 399,961 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.