Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.37. The stock had a trading volume of 398,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,001. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.