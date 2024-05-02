Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NBXG stock remained flat at 11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,872. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 12.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.14.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

