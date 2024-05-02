Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.87. 405,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.11. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $965,274. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.