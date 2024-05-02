Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47), Yahoo Finance reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $752.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

