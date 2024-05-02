Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 41,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

