VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 150,932 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

