Docebo (TSE:DCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Eight Capital upgraded Docebo to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Docebo ( TSE:DCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.09 million.

