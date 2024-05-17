Docebo (TSE:DCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Eight Capital upgraded Docebo to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.
