Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE DBM opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$630.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In related news, Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Insiders own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

