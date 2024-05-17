Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$18.06 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.77.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97. In related news, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. Insiders have acquired 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679 over the last ninety days. 76.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

