NETGEAR’s (NTGR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,430. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $359.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,456 shares of company stock worth $195,304 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 52.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NETGEAR by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NETGEAR by 121.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

