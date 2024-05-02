Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 22,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

