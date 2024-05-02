Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Amgen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.67. 516,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.