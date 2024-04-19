Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

