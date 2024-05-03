Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.