AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.89. 3,782,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,946,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

