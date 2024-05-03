Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

ADBE opened at $469.39 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

