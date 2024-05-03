Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,865 shares of company stock worth $14,059,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

