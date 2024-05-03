DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.