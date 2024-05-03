The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 368,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $164.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock worth $14,059,180. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

