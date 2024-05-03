United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

